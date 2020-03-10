(Sidney) -- It'll be later this month before action is taken on contractors for three portions of the city of Sidney's major water project renovations.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council held public hearings on plans, specifications, form of contracts and estimated costs for the new well field, water treatment plant and transmission main improvement portions of the project. While saying he was pleased with the bidletting results, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the council wants to review the bids before formal action on awarding contracts takes place at the next regular council meeting in two weeks.
"The projects were divided into three areas," said Johnson. "We had extended those to March 9th, which was great because that gave us a chance to have a few more bids to look at. We will be looking at those over the course of the next two weeks, just to make sure that we have the right one. We're really digging into the bids to make sure we have the right bids."
In other business, the council formally approved the city's extensive street repair initiative for this spring and summer, which calls for seal coat and patch overlay work on streets. Johnson says funding from a loan agreement not to exceed $75,000 approved by the council back in January is making the street repairs possible.
"In 2017, we did a similar project, where about 20 blocks were seal coated in town," he said. "We'll be doing a very similar project with about $75,000. Really what does is help level the roads, help extend the life of the roads, so that we can have good services for years to come."
Additionally, the council approved the city's fiscal 2021 budget, with a tax levy estimated at $17.75 per thousand dollars valuation. That's a decrease from the current fiscal year's levy of around $19.99 per thousand.