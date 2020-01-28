(Sidney) -- Other portions of Sidney's extensive water infrastructure renovation plans are moving forward.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney City Council set a public hearing for proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and cost estimate for the city's new water treatment plant, and well as the bidletting for the project. Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News it's a step in the right direction for the continuing project.
"Drinking water safety is very important for us here in Sidney," said Johnson. "While we are very lucky to have a high-capacity well that we are able to draw from the side of the bluff, and we get relatively safe, clear drinking water right out of the bluff, it still needs a little bit of treatment to ensure everything is right, and everything is safety for everybody."
Similar action was taken on the transmission main improvements and well field portion of the project. While saying the bidletting on the water plant project is expected in late February, Johnson declined to specify an exact timeline for construction.
"I know it will be in the period of months," he said. "Hopefully, in the next year, we'll have most of the major construction done. But, I'm hesitant to give any exact timelines, just because there's some different variables that could come up. But, like I said, we're excited to see the progress, and we'll be excited to approve a bid by March."
In addition, Johnson says state officials have given the city clearance for a bidletting on the new water tower portion of the project. Questions over the tower's historical significance delayed the Iowa Department of Natural Resource's approval of documents for the new tower. The mayor hopes those questions have been answered.
"We're still in communication with the historic department at the state and federal level," said Johnson. "We're still having conversations about how to recognize the historic nature of the water tower, currently. But, with the water tower, we should be seeing no more delays there."
In other business Monday, the council approved entering into a loan agreement not to exceed $75,000 for street repair projects in the community.