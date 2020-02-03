(Sidney) -- Democratic voters in Fremont County's Sidney precinct narrowly chose Bernie Sanders in Monday night's caucus.
The Vermont Senator received four delegates from Sidney caucusgoers. Sanders edged fellow Democratic candidates Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg. Both Biden and Klobuchar received three delegates, while Buttigieg amassed two. The groups for candidates Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bennett, and Andrew Yang weren't viable after the first round of persuasion.
Alice Hodde is the chair of Fremont County's Democratic Party. Hodde tells KMA News a lot of important business was planned for caucus night.
"We are building our party in Fremont County," Hodde said. "Of course, we are picking our presidential preference. We also conducted some party business here tonight as well."
Fremont County's precincts were split up into three different sites. Sidney and Hamburg caucusgoers met at Sidney Elementary School, while the Waterfalls in Farragut was the site for Farragut and Riverton. Residents in Green, Riverside and Scott Townships -- covering most of the county's northern section -- met at Fremont-Mills High School's multipurpose room.
"We have five precincts in Fremont County," Hodde said. "We have three sites. It's always been in the past that all of the Democrats in Fremont County came to one location, but because of turnout we went with three sites."
Overall, Hodde was more than pleased with the turnout Monday night, and said the process went well for the Sidney precinct.
"It went pretty smoothly," Hodde said. "We had one little glitch where one of the persons here didn't understand that you don't write on your preference card until you are told to. We tried to stress that to people, but people are people and they make mistakes. That was our only little glitch. We've called the Iowa Democratic Party already and are figuring it out."
Statewide and local democratic caucus results -- including the five precincts in Fremont County -- will be posted to thecaucuses.org.