(Sidney) -- Sidney is the first small school district to participate in a statewide program aimed at boosting student job skills and graduation rates.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Sidney School Board approved in the Iowa Jobs for Americas Graduates program--otherwise known as iJAG--beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Entering its second decade, the independent nonprofit program's goal is to reduce dropout prevention rates, and help prepare students who have trouble in the regular class setting for the working world. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood says board members took action after hearing a presentation from iJAG Director Laurie Phelan.
"Right now, the iJAG program, which has been around for 20-plus years in Iowa, I believe, does not have a small school in its program," said Hood. "They do not have a small school in its program. They would like to expand into some smaller districts. So, they approached us to see if we would be interested in bringing the program this coming school year to Sidney."
Hood is familiar with iJAG. He says the Keokuk School District participated in it when he was superintendent there.
"When I got there, we had about a 60-some percent graduation rate," he said. "When I left at the end of the five-year period, we were over 90%, and our iJAG kids were graduating at over 100%."
And, Hood vouches for the program's success.
"I've been around the program as a superintendent for quite a period of time," said Hood. "So, we're very excited to be the pilot program for small schools in Iowa. Hopefully, it's as good as it has been in the other places."
Hood says students selected for iJAG are nominated by staff members.
"Our teachers, bus drivers, cooks--people like that--there will be a process for nominating kids to be in the program," said the superintendent. "It really kind of hones in on helping them--everything from making sure that, you know, they're eligible, making sure they're on pace to graduate--those kinds of things. It also helps them figure out maybe some futuristic things. If they want to be a college student, we can help them there. If they want to be a student that gets a certificate when they graduate from high school, and go to work, if they want to go into the military, etcetera. It's kind of that workforce type of thing."
Information on the iJAG program, including its success rates, is available from the program's website.