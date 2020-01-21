(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials will make their case for staying in 8-man high school football in March.
Discussion on the upcoming appeal before the Iowa High School Athletic Association took place at Monday night's Sidney School Board meeting. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News Sidney believes it should continue playing 8-man football, rather than be moved into 11-man football as proposed by state athletic officials. Hood says Sidney's existing tuition agreement with Hamburg--in which Hamburg high school students attend classes at Sidney--necessitates the upgrade to the 11-man division.
"Our argument for staying at 8-man is that we, right now, are the counting students that are on a tuition-in agreement," said Hood. "That tuition-in agreement, Hamburg decided to drop that for next year. We're asking that it not be counted, since we don't have a tuition agreement for next year."
Hood says switching to 11-man football would mean some adjustments.
"Our numbers are solid for 8-man," he said. "Obviously, if you're staying with 11, you're playing more kids. Hopefully, our kids can stand up for that like they did before. Our field, and things like that, we'll have to rearrangment the field the way it was previously. They'll be some other things, as well."
The superintendent adds Sidney's future football district is undetermined.
"I'm not sure what district we'd be in," said Hood, "or travel, and all that kind of stuff, either. But, our kids are up for the challenge. If we have to play 11-man, our coaches and our kids will represent Sidney well."
Sidney officials will make their request for saying in 8-man football before the IHSAA's rep council March 13th.