(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has located the driver of a hit and run injury accident that occurred in Sidney on Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 40-year-old Fabian Bell of Sidney came to the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center about the incident. Bell told Sheriff Kevin Aistrope he didn't know he caused injury to a juvenile that was attempting to cross Fillmore Street shortly after 4 p.m. The press release states Bell told the sheriff that he thought the juveniles "had just slapped his car on the way by."
As previously reported on KMA, the juvenile struck by the vehicle was taken by Sidney Rescue to Grape Community Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. Bell was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to provide proof of security against liability.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.