(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are doing their best to keep city government operating amidst the coronavirus threat.
Sidney's City Council was truncated Monday night, with Mayor Peter Johnson and two council members present at City Hall, and two other members participating at home via conference call. Johnson tells KMA News the city will explore other ways to conduct public meetings while keeping attendance at 10 people or less.
"We're looking into options, just in case we're unable (to meet)," said Johnson. "Like Shenandoah has gone to a teleconference. We're looking at options for the next one. The ones that were present (at City Hall) were at the ends of tables, six feet apart. We made it work, but it took a hybrid approach."
As in other communities, major public buildings in Sidney are closed to help thwart the spread of COVID-19. While City Hall is closed, Johnson says city business is still being conducted by phone. Likewise, the mayor says Sidney Public Library's operations continue, though their doors are shut.
"They do delivery and pickup," he said. "They're also running their social media, and working on a few projects. They're just closed to the public. So, they're still up there working, doing stuff and serving the public. But, I encourage people if you like a book from the library, you can give them a call. I know they have their card catalog on-line, and you can order a book, and have it delivered to your home. So, that's a good service."
Johnson says the coronavirus situation gives the city a chance to expand its social media platforms. Discussion on that subject took place Monday night. Johnson says expanded social media and internet services were a part of his campaign theme of "rebranding" the town.
In addition, the council approved the purchase of an enclosed outdoor message center--a bulletin board outside City Hall, where council agendas and other notices can be posted.