(Sidney) -- A Sidney man faces domestic abuse charges following his arrest over the weekend.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence in Sidney on Thursday for a domestic disturbance. The suspect in the case -- 41-year-old Shaun Allen Akers -- had fled the scene prior to deputies arriving.
On Saturday, authorities returned to the home and found Akers attempting to hide under a mattress. Akers was arrested for domestic abuse -- third or subsequent offense -- a Class D felony and interference with official acts.
He is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $5,000 bond. Authorities say additional charges are pending in the case.