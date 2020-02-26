(Sidney) -- Some Sidney residents have been active in recent years in making much-need repairs to headstones at the city cemetery.
During this week's Sidney City Council meeting, Mayor Peter Johnson recognized the city's cemetery board for their efforts in addressing damaged headstones. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Johnson says 493 headstones have been repaired since the board's formation a few years ago.
"This ranges from anything from a broken headstone," said Johnson, "to one that might be buried, to one that might be too high, or one that might be toppled over."
In many cases, Johnson says the damaged stones weren't anchored to the ground.
"You know, one thing I jus realized is that a lot of these headstones aren't attached to the ground," he said. "They just sit there. It's not a rod or anything. Usually, you assume something like that. But a lot of these are just (standing up with) gravity. So, they can just topple over if somebody wanted to give them a good push, or if a strong windstorm comes through."
Growing up, Johnson says he was very familiar with the cemetery.
"I grew up in Sidney, obviously, but across the street from the cemetery," said the mayor. "I grew up riding my bike around the cemetery, looking at it every day. But, what I didn't notice as a young person is the condition the cemetery was getting in. So, stones would break, stones would fall over--different things that come up just in the normal course of how a cemetery is operated."
Members of the Sidney Cemetery Board are Sheryl Sanders, Sally Bateman, Alice Hodde and Nancy Newlon, with assistance from former Sidney Councilman Joe Travis. Johnson says the board hopes to repair an additional 100 headstones this year, and are accepting donations for their efforts. Anyone wishing to donating, or in sponsoring a stone for $50 per stone, can contact Sidney City Hall at 712- 374-2223.