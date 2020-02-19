(Sidney) -- Sidney officials are reacting to an incident involving a city council member and former mayoral candidate.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 40-year-old Fabian Bell was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to provide proof of security against liability. Bell is charged in connection with an incident late Monday afternoon, in which his vehicle struck one of two juveniles attempting to cross Filmore Street. Bell later identified himself as the driver at the Fremont County Law Enforcement Center. He reportedly told Sheriff Kevin Aistrope that he thought the juveniles "had just slapped his car on the way by."
In a statement released late Wednesday morning, Sidney Mayor Peter Johnson said the city has become aware that a council member "has come forward in a criminal matter." Johnson says the city is aware of the incident, and will closely monitor the situation as the legal process and criminal investigation proceeds.
Johnson adds that--quote--"the unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder to the community to drive carefully, and reduce speed in Sidney, especially on the square between the weekday hours of 3-to-5 p.m., when children are walking home from Sidney Elementary School."