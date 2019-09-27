UPDATE: 4:02 P.M. September 27th, 2019
(Sidney) -- Two write-in candidates are now running for the Sidney mayor's position.
Former Fremont County supervisor's candidate Peter Johnson announced Thursday that he is running for the position as a write-in candidate in the November 5th general elections--also known as Super Vote I. Born and raised in Sidney, Johnson graduated from the University of Iowa in 2014. Currently working part time at the Johnson Law Office in Sidney, the 27-year-old Johnson is pursuing a dual degree at Creighton University Law School--a J.D. and a Master's degree in Government Organization and Leadership. Johnson finished behind Randy Hickey and Dustin Sheldon in the Fremont County supervisor's race in November of last year. In an interview with KMA News in May of 2018, Johnson says he believes in the future of Fremont County.
"I believe in the future of Fremont County," said Johnson. "I believe that there is a future. We hear a lot of negativity, especially about the population decline in Fremont County, but I believe there is opportunity in the future. I'm a young person, and I chose to move back. I choose to live in Fremont County. I believe other people will make that same choice. That being said, we need to make decisions at the county level that address today's issues, but also we have to foster more opportunity in the future. We can't get rid of future opportunity by addressing the problems of today."
Another write-in candidate stepped forward on Friday, as Kenneth Brown declared his intentions to run for mayor in an email to KMA News. No registered candidates returned nomination papers before the September 19th deadline for placement on the ballot, including current incumbent Paul Hutt.
ORIGINAL STORY 10:22 a.m. September 27th, 2019
