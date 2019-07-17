(Sidney) -- A tradition that has continued for nearly a century in southwest Iowa is set to be featured on an Iowa Public Television Program.
IPTV announced this week that the Sidney Championship Rodeo will be the focus of the "Greeting from Iowa" program on July 31st. The program is published through Facebook, YouTube and Iptv.org.
For the last 96 years, Rodeo Town USA has come to life in August for the annual event that attracts tens of thousands of spectators each year. The episode is set to feature Bull Contractor Shad Smith, Bullrider Gumby Wren, team-roper and barrel-racer Allan and Korrina Hughes and Rodeo President Trevor Whipple and will go behind the scenes with people who live and breathe rodeo.
For more information, visit Iptv.org.