(Sidney) -- Behind-the-scenes work is underway on some future construction projects in the Sidney School District.
Voters last month approved a $10 million dollar bond issue last month for renovations for a long list of projects, including renovation work at Sidney Elementary School, construction of a Career Technical Education addition at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, and upgrades to the district's football field and track. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News both the district's construction managers and architects are preparing for the projects.
"Both our construction management firm, and our architect firm, are working diligently behind the scenes," said Hood. "I know for our patrons, right now, there's not a lot they're going to see that's being done, but I will tell you, there's a lot being done behind the scenes."
School officials also recently met with Piper Jaffray, the district's financial consultants, to plan bond sales for the projects.
"We kind of laid out our timeline for getting bond ratings, as well as the meetings that we need to sell the bonds," he said. "Hopefully, over the next few months, we'll have the bonds sold at, right now, the lowest interest rates we've had in a long, long time. So, we're excited about that, as well. We're hoping to have all that done, and finished in the middle of May."
Hood says the district will also work to minimize the inconvenience to students and staff during the construction work.
"Obviously, both our architect firm and our construction management firm will meet with our staff," said Hood, "and help us figure out the best and safest way to the do that. We don't think as far as the junior-senior high, since we're adding onto the building, we're hopeful that the disruption in that building will be somewhat minimal--I guess that's the best way to say it."
The superintendent says disruptions at the elementary level are a primary concern.
"As far as the elementary, as you know, we're going to add on preschool rooms and redo the office areas, and those kinds of things," he said. "So, there's going to be some disruption with that. One of the reasons why we chose Boyd Jones was because of their outstanding safety rating in doing these projects."
Groundbreaking for the projects isn't expected until May at the earliest. Hood made his comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.