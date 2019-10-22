(Sidney) -- Sidney's School District is reporting a slight drop in the number of students in its district.
School districts in Iowa were required to submit certified enrollment totals to the State Department of Education by October 15th. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney School Board heard an update from school officials regarding the district's count. Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the district is down a few students.
"We were down basically nine students for this year," said Hood. "For our students-in-seats or our BEDS number, we were down 17.36. It's kind of complicated how they calculate everything, but in a nutshell, we are down a few kids."
Hood says the loss of students means the district will have less money to work with next year.
"If we were down 10 students and each student is worth about $7,000 in funding, we would have about $70,000 less coming into the district next fall," said Hood.
In addition, Hood provided the board with an update on the district's upcoming $10 million bond issue that will be on the November 5th ballot. The referendum is the second attempt at securing funding to renovate the district's high school to add a career technical education addition, renovate the elementary building and improve the district's football field and track. The bond issue fell one vote short of the necessary 60 percent supermajority in April. Hood says the district recently held a community information meeting regarding the bond issue.
"There were 30-35 people there," said Hood. "They were able to see some of the issues that we deal with with seating at the stadium, our track issues, boys locker room for football and the cramped space for our vocational education as well."
In other business, the board approved the hiring of Brandee Blackey as an elementary paraprofessional and Gail Need as a special education van driver. The board also accepted the resignation of Jennifer Shirley as elementary para and van driver, Hannah Sneed as custodian and Dustin Sheldon as assistant junior high girls basketball coach.