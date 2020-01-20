(Sidney) -- For one day only, Sidney School District students may wear hats in classes for a good cause.
School officials and students, alike, are coming to the aid of 2nd grader Dean Rasmussen and his family. Shannon Wehling is PK-6 principal at Sidney Elementary School. Wehling tells KMA News Rasmussen's family lost their home in fire in the 2500 block of 290th Street Thursday morning.
"Our kiddos, we spend a lot of time here at Sidney," said Wehling. "We value social, emotional learning. We had just completed a lesson in our Cowboy Connections group in the last two months about compassion and self care. Dean's classmates, upon learning of the tragic lost of his pets and everything he basically owns, really stepped up and knew that they wanted to do something to help their classmate and friend."
In addition, Rasmussen's father Travis is a substitute teacher in the district. In order to aid the family, Wehling says a classmate proposed a fundraiser, in which students may wear hats in the building on Wednesday by donating $1 or more. Proceeds from the hat day would be given to Rasmussen and his family.
"They knew Dean was upset, and wanted to do something immediately," she said. "They decided they wanted to do a hat day. Dean lives for hat days here at school. He loves his cowboy hat. One of his good friends said, 'why don't we do a hat day, so that we can help Dean out, and his family?' So, we're very proud of those 2N.D. grade friends of his."
Students at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School are also participating. It's not the first time Sidney students have stepped up to aid a fellow student in need. Most recently, similar support was given to Sidney High gradate Zayne Osborn, who is battling a form of sarcoma.
"We have kind, caring, compassionate students at Sidney Elementary," said Wehling. "We're super proud of that. As many folks here in southwest Iowa, when there's a need, we all come together, step up, and try to help each other out. It's something that we value, and we stress here at school that when you see a friend in need, you do what you can to help. We're super-proud to lead some of those events here in the area."
Wehling says a relief fund for the Rasmussen family has also been established at Arbor Bank in Sidney.