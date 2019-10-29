(Sidney) -- Sidney school officials hope to assist programming and extracurricular activities with the passing of a bond issue in next Tuesday's elections.
Voters in the Sidney School District will decide on a $10 million bond issue for major expansion and renovation projects at each of the district's facilities. One of the big bond issue components is construction of a Career Technical Education addition to the district's junior-senior high school. Travis Hensley chairs the Vote Yes for Sidney Schools Committee--the group campaigning for the bond issue's passage. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Hensley explained how a new CTE addition would alleviate the need to bus students to and from the existing facility located off campus.
"Currently, a high school senior after taking four years of CTE classes will have spent about 280 hours on a bus through those four years, being bused from the high school to our CTE space," said Hensley. "So, we want to move that to the high school campus. With that, we'll have a multipurpose center, so that we'll be able to use that as an auditorium, maybe as gym space--things like that."
Hensley says the new facility would help boost the district's CTE course offerings.
"As an example, currently, we're able to provide a student a welding certificate," he said, "so that when they graduate, they have a welding certificate to help them get a job. If they want to get a diploma, they just have six months more of college at Iowa Western to turn that into a welding diploma. We also have that with auto tech, so a student can go through an auto tech course, and graduate with an auto tech certificate, then with just a few more months of college, they can turn that into a diploma."
Proceeds from the bond issue would also cover some much-needed renovations at the district's football stadium and track.
"The biggest thing there is, we don't have a usable track," said Hensley. "Our seniors have never ran a track meet at our home track, because it's unusable, and it's unsafe. There's a metal ribbon that runs around it that's started to come up, and stitched out a little bit. That's just not safe for runners. So, we want to add an all-weather track that will also be usable by the public. So, not just our students but also the public will have a safe space to run.
"Our bleachers are also condemned at our football field. So, we've had to use some portables that currently sit on our track. If you're going to have a good track, you can't have those bleachers sitting on your track. So, we need to replace our bleachers that were originally there that were condemned."
It's the second bond issue attempt in the Sidney district this year. A similar referendum missed the necessary 60% supermajority by one vote back in April. You can hear the full interview with Travis Hensley on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.