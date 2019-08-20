(Sidney) -- After missing by one vote in April, Sidney school officials will go back to the voters this fall on a major bond issue.
At Monday night's Sidney School Board meeting, Superintendent Tim Hood discussed the petition drive underway to place a special referendum on a $10 million bond issue on the November general election ballot. If approved, the bond issue would cover renovations at the elementary and junior-senior high schools, construction of a CTE facility adjacent to the junior-senior high school, and improvements to the district's football field. A similar bond issue missed the necessary 60% supermajority by one vote in the first attempt back in April. Since then, Hood tells KMA News a survey of the voters directed the district to try the bond issue again.
"We sent out a survey to all 441 people that voted," said Hood. "The response we got back is to run the bond issue again, like it is. Things that people put down that they weren't supportive of was the tax increase--which, obviously, we knew there would always be people who put that down. We understand that--especially on fixed incomes. Other things listed there were the timing of it--with the flooding and those kind of things--were other things that were listed. So, those were the two main things that were listed as 'no's'."
Hood says supporters believe this November is a better time for the bond issue vote.
"The committee and the people that we talked to said the longer we wait, the less we get," he said. "The quickest we could vote on it again was November. We assume we'll try to get it passed as quickly as possible, because the longer you wait, inflation takes much more of that away from you--just because you lose square footage as the inflation grows."
Hood questions whether there will be any changes to the district's campaign approach.
"We ended up with 26 total meetings that we had throughout the community, and those kind of things," said Hood. "Maybe we can find some additional meetings for people to come to or not would be the only difference, I think."
School board and city council races will also be decided in KMAland in that same election in November.