(Sidney) -- Workers are scurrying to finish projects ahead of next week's Sidney Championship Rodeo.
Thousands of spectators are expected to flock to the community for the traditional summertime rodeo next Tuesday through Saturday. Sidney's City Council was briefed on the pre-rodeo preparations earlier this week. Sidney Mayor Paul Hutt tells KMA News most of the projects have a Friday deadline.
"We have vendors trying to finish up projects," said Hutt. "We've got some downtown building renovations. We've got a lot of concrete work around our square, with repairs from the winter damage. That should all be finished within that Friday timeframe, so that we'll be ready for the rodeo."
Hutt says contractors are also racing to finish the first major phase of Sidney's extensive water infrastructure renovations.
"We've also got the water main project going right now," he said. "They anticipate a Friday completion, as well. And, there's some street improvement projects--some emergency repairs of a few areas going on around town right now. So, there's just a lot happening. But, we anticipate everything getting tidied up, and being ready for rodeo next week."
Rodeo performances take place each evening at 8, with the annual rodeo parade scheduled for next Saturday at 4 p.m. A complete schedule and other information is available from the Sidney Championship Rodeo website.