(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman was arrested for eluding authorities late Sunday night.
According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a 1999 Ford F-150 for traffic and equipment violations around 11:20 p.m. -- near the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 275 in Sidney. The vehicle failed to yield to law enforcement and deputies began pursuing the vehicle into Sidney at low speeds.
The pickup stopped at a residence near the intersection of Locust and Cass Streets. The driver, 58-year-old Jeanette Zaiger of Sidney, was placed under arrest without incident. She was charged with eluding and is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $1,000 bond.
The Fremont County K9 Unit assisted with the pursuit.