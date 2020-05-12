(Sidney) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a weekend incident in Sidney.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jana Lynn Gray of Sidney was arrested Sunday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault on a law enforcement officer with no injuries. Gray is charged in connection with an incident in the 1000 block of Cass Street in Sidney. Deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a belligerent woman.
Gray was released from the Fremont County Jail after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.