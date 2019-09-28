(Glenwood) -- A Sidney woman died in a two-vehicle accident in northwestern Mills County Friday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 63-year-old Vicki Byrum of Sidney was exiting off of Interstate 29 to Bunge Avenue -- south of Council Bluffs -- around 4:40 p.m. The patrol says Byrum failed to stop at the off ramp stop sign and entered onto Bunge Avenue. Her 2013 Subaru Impreza was broadsided by a westbound vehicle on Bunge Avenue, driven by 23-year-old Joshua Gordon of Beaumont, Texas.
Byrum died from her injuries sustained in the accident and was transported to Loess Hills Funeral Home. Gordon was not hurt. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office, Glenwood Police Department, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.