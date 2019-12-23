(Glenwood) -- Recovery from the floods of 2019 is a mixed bag in KMAland.
That's according to State Representative David Sieck, who represents all of Mills and Fremont counties, and the northern half of Montgomery County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Sieck--whose property was among those impacted by the Missouri River flooding, says the recovery is going well for some residents.
"I would say in my area," said Sieck, "the levee--which is the key point for a lot of agricultural people--it's going really, really well. A lot of the levees have been fixed from here to the Missouri line. They may not have been capped with clay, but the breaches have been closed. First, they fixed where the water ran into the land, then they let the water run out, and fixed those breaches. So, a lot of those last breaches--the exit breaches are getting fixed.
"That all affects your crop insurance next year, so the farmers are happy that we have a pretty good level of levees, and their crop insurance won't go up--so that's the good part," he added.
The Glenwood Republican says the worst part is that the recovery is dragging for some impacted homeowners and businesses.
"All the homeowners and businesses that have been impacted, that's a slower fix," said Sieck. "There's a lot going on there. We're more fortunate since we have federal levees down here. The people north of Council Bluffs are in a different situation. They're basically public levees, but basically, landowners and counties run them."
In addition, Sieck says some victims still are experiencing delays in federal disaster aid reaching them in an adequate amount of time.
"The people that have lost their houses," he said, "FEMA--first they have to get the money, then you've got to wait for the aid to come, because they're still taking care of other disasters at the federal level. Each county, each jurisdiction has to write the rules on how they're going to do the housing, and the fed has to accept it. It's a slow process, but we're getting closer all the time."
Sieck is a member of Governor Kim Reynolds' Flood Recovery Task Force. Sieck says the committee has taken a multi-pronged approach to addressing flood-related issues.
"What we look at as a state is first, how we coordinate the state resources, and get them out as fast as we can," said Sieck. "A lot of people will say the state's done a lot better job than the federal government. Then, we work to push the buttons--the governor and all our elected officials, nationally, work to find the funding, and make sure the rules are written, because every state's different, and every flood's different. So, I think we've done a good job of that."
Sieck is also part of a levee and infrastructure work group connected to the flood recovery committee, focusing on levee repair progress in the region. You can hear the full interview with David Sieck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.