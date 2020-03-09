(Des Moines) -- After weeks of negotiations, legislators have settled on an supplemental state aid amount for Iowa's elementary and secondary schools.
Recently, lawmakers in the Iowa House and Senate reached agreement on a 2.3% increase in supplemental state aid. State Representative David Sieck tells KMA News the amount represents a compromise between numbers proposed in the Iowa House and Senate.
"Typically, we usually try to have that done in the first 30 days," said Sieck. "We kind of had a number that was between 2.3 and 2.5. Each chamber sets kind of what its budget priorities are. So, the Senate had that figure worked into what they were doing, and the House had 2.5--kind of a larger number."
Lawmakers in the Iowa Senate proposed a lower amount in state aid. Sieck says it was time to reach a settlement, in order to get on with other business.
"You know, we have a whole lot of other budget parts to put together," he said. "It seems like this was holding us up. Kind of reluctantly, we agreed to split the difference, and move ahead with this, because we have so much other budget work to do."
The Glenwood Republican says he's disappointed a larger number for K-12 schools wasn't secured.
"The governor actually wanted the 2.5," said Sieck. "The Senate was kind of at 2.1. We (in the Iowa House) were at 2.5 with the governor. Two-point-three is okay. It's $99 million in new money this year."
That includes more than $85 million supplemental state aid, plus an additional $7.65 million to address the inequity in rural transportation costs. There's also an additional $5.8 million in per-pupil equity funding, or an additional $10 per student. Sieck believes legislators have stood by their commitment to increased school funding.
"Since 2011, we've increased funding by a billion dollars," he said. "Funding for education is about 43% of our budget. So, that's a bit chunk of it. We need to get that organized so that we can move ahead."
Sieck made his comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning. He also appeared along with State Senator Mark Costello at a legislative coffee in Sidney sponsored by the Fremont County Farm Bureau Saturday afternoon.