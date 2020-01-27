(Des Moines) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is hailing an agreement reached between the governors of four Midwestern states on flood recovery efforts, and future flood control programs.
Over the weekend, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and three counterparts--Nebraska's Pete Ricketts, Missouri's Mike Parson and Kansas' Laura Kelly--announced an agreement for future cooperation on a number of flood-related fronts. Among other things, the four states pledge to identify areas of joint study to improve flood recovery and flood control to mitigate impacts of future weather-related events, share information about actions taken by each state and their respective agencies,and coordinate actions to mitigate potential negative systemic impacts, advocate collectively for state leadership in guiding the federal government’s management of the river, and develop flood infrastructure and conveyance opportunities in a coordinated manner to ensure the most effective systemic outcome. The agreement also calls for the governors to meet regularly to share information, coordinate activities, and review progress.
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Representative David Sieck called the agreement "a big deal."
"They want to take a different approach in the long term," said Sieck, "and have more state imput, so this stuff doesn't keep happening. I also think they maybe are planning a trip sometime out to D.C. at some point to meet with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at their headquarters. That could come sometime in the future. That was part of this plan."
Sieck adds it's possible the agreement could grow to include states along the Mississippi River--where other flooding woes have been experienced.
"Since the Missouri River is just part of the puzzle," he said, "the Mississippi River feels the affects of what happens on the Missouri, too, I'm not sure that that coalition will grow, as they work to make sure, you know, they have input on it. The Mississippi may feel the same way as to what's going on down there."
Meanwhile, efforts to secure adequate funding for flood victims continued. Recently, Sieck says Governor Reynolds freed up previously-unallocated funding from the original $15 million appropriation to aid Hamburg, Pacific Junction, rural Mills County and other areas still dealing with post-flooding issues.
"This is huge benefit to the cities and the counties," said Sieck, "because some of them have plans. If FEMA buys the lots or the land, whatever, they're encumbered so that they can never build on it, again. If this money comes from the state, it's not encumbered, so this gives them more flexibility on their redevelopment and issues that need to be taken care of. So, we're really excited about that."
Reynolds also announced another $20 million in flood aid in her Condition of the State address earlier this month. Sieck, however, hopes lawmakers will allocate even more money, as more than $100 million in applications have been received from flood victims.
"The governor told me that if we had more than $20 million in the legislature, that would be great," he said. "But, that's for initial requests. We're hoping to do that in the supplemental--just like the Medicaid supplemental we're probably going to have to do pretty quick. If that happens, that would get money out there to start. Then, toward the end of the session, we'll have a better handle on whether we need more. Hopefully, we can find more if we need it."
You can hear the full interview with David Sieck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.