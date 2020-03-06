(Des Moines) -- At least one area lawmaker says additional money is needed to assist in recovering from the 2019 floods.
Last month, lawmakers in the House and Senate approved an additional $21 million to address lingering recovery issues from massive flooding along the Missouri River. The money was in addition to $15 million that was approved at the end of the last legislative session. Representative Dave Sieck -- a Republican from Mills County -- is a member of the Governor's Flood Recovery Advisory Board and the Iowa Flood Mitigation Board. He says most of the $21 million has been earmarked for non-federal levee repairs.
"A lot of that went to levees to fix them, because those hold farm ground so that we can farm it this year and it means less risk to all the interstates, infrastructure and towns," said Sieck. "That was kind of the priority of the last batch."
But, Sieck says more money is needed to address a long list of requests from cities and counties dealing with flooding. Some of those communities were impacted by high runoff and flooding along the Nishnabotna River as well.
"At the time we did the last batch, there was about $170 million worth of requests," said Sieck. "Maybe $100 million of that would have been paid for by the federal government, but they request the whole thing. There is still a need there. There is some housing in Oakland and housing in Council Bluffs. I'm sure there is going to other things that pop up in Mills, Fremont and Harrison County."
Sieck says the flood mitigation board is attempting to fund projects as fast as the money is there.
"If we had a lot of money sitting there, the federal government would say to us 'we don't need to give you money,'" said Sieck. "When the projects come in, we prioritize them and figure out a way to fund them. Then, we try to get that money from the Iowa Legislature."
Sieck says lawmakers are also weary about the possibility of additional flooding along the Missouri River this spring, as well as an increased risk for more flooding along the Mississippi River, which will stretch state dollars. Sieck and State Senator Mark Costello both appear at a legislative coffee Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the Farm Bureau office in Sidney. Sieck was a guest on KMA's Morning Line program Friday. You can hear his full interview below.