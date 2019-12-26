(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers across KMAland plan to hit the ground running when the 2020 Legislative Session begins in January.
State Representative David Sieck is among the legislators recently meeting with Pat Grassley--the Iowa House's new speaker--to map strategy for the upcoming session. As in most sessions, the Glenwood Republican expects education issues--from preschool to the state's regents institutions--to dominate activities at the Statehouse. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Sieck says the state's strong financial shape could help address funding questions.
"The budget, you know at this point, I think we're spending 95-point-some percent of this year's budget," said Sieck, "which puts us in a strong financial position. We've got extra money in there right now, which will help with the flooding and other needs."
Other items on Sieck's wish list involve child care initiatives.
"It's a big gamble to wrestle," he said, "but, we know that the stronger that the child care issue is, and how we can get people so that they can afford child care, and be in the workforce is big. We're still trying to work on that. Emergency services out there--the ambulances and things in rural areas--it's becoming quite an ordeal that we're trying to get a handle on, and how we can work with that to make it better."
Sieck also expects a big push to expand the state's workforce and housing stock in the coming session.
"Workforce, you know, the governor has a lot of initiatives, and the housing part of it," he said, "Future Read Iowa, and Empower Rural Iowa--how to make that stronger. We see it's making a big difference, and giving us a big workforce. Then, putting housing not only in the cities, but in the rural areas--which will help grow our economy."
While 2020 is an election year, Sieck questions whether social issues will be addressed in this year's session.
"Social issues are always tough issues," he said. "They arise, then they go away. We'll see what comes of it, and what bills come out."
You can hear the full interview with David Sieck on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.