(Shenandoah) -- At last--a site has been selected for Shenandoah's new veteran's clinic.
Officials with the Veterans Administration's Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System announced late Friday afternoon that the city's new Community Based Outpatient Clinic will be located at 2041 A Avenue. Lavastida Development LLC of Norman, Oklahoma has been selected to oversee the clinic's construction. When completed, the new VA clinic will include more than 9,700 square feet, offering a variety of medical services, including primary care, telehealth, tele-retinal, hearing aid fitting, mental health and group therapy. Gregg Connell is executive vice president of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Connell tells KMA News the expanded services are important in serving today's veterans.
"As the years have gone by, there are different needs," said Connell. "So, there will be a lot more services associated with mental health that wasn't so much when the CBOC was built more than 12 years ago. So, expanded services, much more room. You know, we've had a great staff down here, great doctors, but they have been absolutely in a tough situation as far as room is concern. A lot larger, more services, and more people to provide those services."
The new clinic will be approximately 6,400 square feet larger than the existing facility located in the Orchard Corner's Shopping Center on U.S. Highway 59. It will also include advanced capabilities for telemedicine to mitigate the need for local veterans to travel for specialty care, such as pre-op screening or dermatology.
Connell says the announcement comes after four years of lobbying VA officials for the new clinic. He says persistence paid off.
"We have a veteran's group headed by Marlin Tillman that was just tenacious about the need," he said. "The fact that we needed to serve our veterans as well as we possibly could. We had help from Congressman Young, Congresswoman Axne. So, it took a village, as they say. It took everyone involved.
"Again, we had a lot of veterans that were all part of this. I want to mention Doug McGinnis, Dennis Grummert--just a number of people in over four years, just never gave up. I think that's what Shenandoah is about--we just don't quit."
Construction is expected to begin on the new clinic in the near future, with completion expected in September 2020.
Drawings of Shenandoah's new CBOC are published here: