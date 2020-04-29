(Clarinda) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health and Page County Public Health Wednesday identified an additional case of COVID-19 in the county--bringing the total number of Page County positive cases to six.
Officials say the individual is a middle age adult--41-to-60 years old--and has contracted the virus via community spread. This person is currently recovering at home. In a press release, state and county public health officials advise residents to stay home as much as possible, even when mildly ill--or the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities. You should also cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm, and wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Sections in the Iowa Code indicate information regarding disease investigations is confidential and shall not be accessible to the public.