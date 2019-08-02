(Skidmore) -- A tradition lost to time will return this weekend in Skidmore.
After a nearly two-decade absence, the Skidmore Punkin Show takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Nodaway County community. Luke Coffelt is helping to organize the event. He says the idea of bringing back the event has been circulating for some time.
"There was a few of us that got together and we had been talking for a couple years now that we are looking to bring a sense of community back into Skidmore," said Coffelt. "We also wanted to bring back an event that we all remember as kids and enjoyed going to. We wanted to bring it back so our kids could enjoy it too."
Events begin Friday with a kid show, quilt show and entertainment from the Clement Brothers Band. Things pick up Saturday with a car, truck and tractor show, horseshoe tournament, parade, barbecue competition and more.
"We have a skillet throwing competition and a tire throw," said Coffelt. "We also have a frog jumping contest for the kids, a farmer relay, dunk tank and a cake walk at 4 p.m. We'll have vendors to walk through and purchase stuff from, as well as food vendors throughout the day."
Other activities Saturday include a free will donation meal, a 50/50 raffle and the Outlaw Creek Band. The festival concludes Sunday with a community church service, softball tournament and potluck dinner. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the event's Facebook page.