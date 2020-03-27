(Lincoln) -- Nebraska lawmakers are among those in a state of limbo as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the Unicameral reconvened for three days to quickly pass an emergency appropriations bill. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Julie Slama says the $83.6 million appropriation addressed some of the health care needs in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We were able this week to come in," said Slama, "(and) quickly sign an emergency appropriations bill, which ensures that our local health departments can remain fully funded, that we can proactively add to our personal protective equipment stockpile, so that we have all that we need for this crisis, and ensure that our health care facilities are fully staffed."
Lawmakers then recessed the 2020 session, which remains under suspension. Slama says the spirit of Nebraskans has been "unmatched and unbreakable" during the coronavirus crisis. However, she adds the state's unemployment numbers released Thursday shows the virus is hurting businesses and employees.
"There were 15,668 new unemployment claims filed in Nebraska in last week," she said. "For reference, last week, we had just short of 800. So, we saw an increase of nearly 2,000% in our unemployment claim numbers. Our businesses are suffering, their employees are suffering."
Slama represents Nebraska's 1st State Senate District, which includes a good portion of southeast Nebraska. Much of that territory is still recovering from the Missouri River flooding of 2019. The Peru Republican says COVID-19 represents a double-whammy for that area.
"Any areas that were largely unimpacted by the 2019 flood are being impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, in terms of restrictions," said Slama. "Restaurants having to shut down their dining areas, churches being unable to hold services, whereas you still have landowners and communities impacted by the 2019 floods that are still trying to pick up the pieces, and rebuild as best they can."
Slama, however, says Governor Pete Ricketts is right not to declare a shelter-in-place for the state, opting instead to issue a Direct Health Measure for Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties. She echoes the governor's comments that a shelter-in-place situation might be difficult for some parts of the state.
"Nebraska's a huge state," she said. "Sometimes, a statewide shelter-in-place order is going to do more harm than good, especially if you have a rancher in Keya Paha County that's being shelter in place for weeks at a time for an outbreak in Omaha where he, mostly likely, will never be exposed to."
As of Friday, a Nemaha County resident was the only confirmed coronavirus case in southeast Nebraska. You can hear the full interview with Julie Slama on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.