(Peru) -- A southeast Nebraska lawmaker has received a national honor.
State Senator Julie Slama was recently named to the Forbes magazine 30 under 30 list for Law and Policy. The 23-year-old legislator from Peru represents the southeast corner of the state, consisting of Johnson, Otoe, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Slama tells KMA News she was humbled when she learned of the recognition.
"It was an honor to get recognized," said Slama. "It was an honor to represent southeast Nebraska in a nationwide magazine like Forbes, but there is still a lot of work to be done. It only motivates me to keep fighting for southeast Nebraska to promote policies that keep our young people in the region."
An Auburn High School graduate, Slama graduated from Yale University with a degree in political science and is currently attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Law. Slama was appointed the Unicameral last January when Dan Watermeier resigned his seat to serve on the state's Public Service Commission. Slama entered her seat at a difficult time for many of her constituents, as the Missouri River flooded in March and stayed flooded for over 270 days.
"I'm fighting to make sure that the Corps hears our region's concerns and that Congress hears our region's concerns," said Slama. "The Corps, at times, has not been as helpful as we'd hope they'd be."
Slama says she has been hard at work helping those affected by flooding in her district.
"My office has been a point of contact helping people who have been impacted by the flood connect with those state and federal agencies offering assistance," said Slama. "I will also be introducing a resolution in the 2020 session demanding that the Corps' Manual be changed to re-prioritize flood control in their master manual."
In addition to dealing with flooding in the district, Slama had four bills pass through the Unicameral in her first session, including a proposal that would update civics education standards across the state.