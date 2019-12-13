(Lincoln) -- Issues revolving around property taxes could set the tone of the 2020 Nebraska legislative session.
That's according to State Senator Julie Slama of Peru, who is getting set for her second year in the Unicameral. Appointed to the first district seat prior to last session, Slama replaced long-time southeast Nebraska Senator Dan Watermeier, who was elected to the state's Public Service Commission. When she appointed last winter, Slama was just 22 years old and became the youngest female state senator in Nebraska history. She says her first year in the legislature was productive.
"I was able to get four out of my five prioritized bills across the finish line and passed into law, including updates to our civics education statutes for the first time since 1949 and a bill to crack down on human trafficking in our state," said Slama.
The issue that is expected to be top of mind for senators in 2020 is a reform of property taxes in the state. A recent analysis by Wallethub found Nebraska has the eighth-highest property tax rates in the country. Slama says this year's state budget has about $200 million in surplus, which she hopes is used to provide some relief.
"I'd like to take ag land values down from 75% to 55% and having the state cover the difference, so we don't see a property tax shift on our other local property taxpayers," said Slama. "I'd also like to see some basic per student funding introduced to schools that currently do not receive state equalization aid, which is the majority of school districts in District 1."
In the future, Slama is hoping for more comprehensive reforms to the state's tax code.
"I'd like to see a full re-working of our tax code, including how we're funding our schools to make it more fair for our smaller school districts," said Slama. "It seems like we'll have to wait until 2021 to get those bigger debates on the floor."
Senators in Nebraska will be on a time crunch this year, as the session is only slated to last 60 days. With property taxes expected to be the first major issue, Slama says that will set the tone for the rest of the session.
"I think if we can get property tax done early, more senators will be open to compromise on other that may come up," said Slama. "If the property tax package were to fail, I think it would set the tone for a little bit more ill-will in the body. It will only make the gap between the rural and urban senators that much wider."
Slama will face a reelection challenge in the coming year. Nebraska City businesswoman Janet Palmtag and Pawnee County Commissioner Dennis Schaardt have both announced primary challenges to Slama. The primary election will take place May 12th, with the general election next year on November 3rd.