(Peru) – Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama held off two challengers in a hotly-contested primary race Tuesday.
Unofficial results show Slama finishing first in the 1st State Senate District in the Nebraska Primary with 6,497 votes, or 60.91%. Nebraska City businesswoman Janet Palmtag finished second with 2,232 votes, or 20.93%, while Pawnee County Commissioner and businessman Dennis Schaardt placed third with 1,937 or 18.16%.
Slama, a Peru native and Auburn High graduate, is seeking a full four-year term in the Unicameral. A graduate of Yale University, and law student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Slama was appointed to the legislative seat after Dan Watermeier was elected to the Nebraska Public Service Commission in November, 2018.
The youngest female state senator in Nebraska history, Slama served as press secretary on Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts’ reelection campaign in 2018. Ricketts endorsed Slama in the primary race, while former Governor Dave Heineman backed Palmtag.
Other Nebraska Primary results are available at the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office’s website.
A county-by-county breakdown of the results is available here.