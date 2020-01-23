(Clarinda) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County late Wednesday evening.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred in the 2700 block of 230th Street near Q Avenue, approximately 2 miles southwest of Clarinda. Palmer says a westbound 2006 Ford Ranger driven by 19-year-old Austin Tyler Laythe lost traction on a slush or snow covered roadway. The vehicle entered the north ditch after Laythe overcorrected, struck a fence post and rolled onto its side, coming to rest.
Laythe and a juvenile passenger were taken by Clarinda Ambulance to Clarinda Regional Health Center for undisclosed injuries. No charges have been filed.