(Shenandoah) — The CEO of Shenandoah Medical Center has been recognized as an up-and-comer in the health care executive field.
Matt Sells was named the recipient of the Iowa Hospital Association’s Young Executive Achievement Award this week in Des Moines. The award — which was established as a memorial to the late James B. Seamann II — recognizes health care executives under 40 who have made significant contributions to health care in the state.
Gregg Connell, Executive Vice President of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association said, “Great leaders develop their own personal style of leadership. Matt’s leadership style is a combination of being a great listener, a compassionate human being, a solid decision maker and a person with great vision. This leadership style has served Matt well as he has greatly expanded not only the physical structure of Shenandoah Medical Center, but also the medical services for the people of this area.”
The award is given each year to an executive who has demonstrated a notable achievement in administration or who has contributed to the broader areas of health care or health policy. Winners are selected by a committee utilizing supporting letters that detail specific achievements.