(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center Chief Financial Officer Kaley Neal has been honored by a publication.
Find all the details below.
Nationally acclaimed Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Kaley Neal, Chief Financial Officer of Shenandoah Medical Center, as a “Top 20 Hospital and Health System Women CFOs to Know 2020”. Mrs. Neal manages the financial activities and leads the compliance program at Shenandoah Medical Center. She became Financial Controller of Shenandoah Medical Center in March 2016 and was promoted to CFO in July 2017.
Matt Sells, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shenandoah Medical Center remarked, “We are proud to have someone with Kaley’s financial expertise on our team. Healthcare CFOs, in particular, have incredibly demanding roles as they are called to operate with an particularly tight margin in a strict regulatory environment. Not only does Kaley have great technical skills, but her dynamic approach to leadership also contributes positively to our overall internal culture. She couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition.”
Kaley Neal made the following remarks on this achievement, “To be recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review is a remarkable honor but I could not accomplish this without the visionary leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Matt Sells, our strategic Board of Directors, brilliant teammates, and our talented group of providers at SMC.” She continued to say, “It is an honor for me to serve as Chief Financial Officer and I hope to continue making progress at Shenandoah Medical Center for many years to come.”