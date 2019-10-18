(Shenandoah) -- A local hospital is hosting an event to help raise awareness towards Breast cancer.
Dr. Rebecca Rose, a general surgeon at Shenandoah Medical Center, says the facility is taking steps towards helping raise awareness during the month of October
"As you know the best time to detect breast cancer is before can be felt or seen. That's where mammograms come in," Dr. Rose said.
Rose says that SMC offers computer aided digital mammography.
"This is one of the best ways to detect breast cancer in that early stage, we also do ultrasounds, but we rely a lot on the mammograms," Rose said.
Rose advises that anyone diagnosed with cancer should take a deep breath and take the process one step at a time.
"I think people are very scared and understandably, but when you hear these things it's a little reassuring." Rose said.
During the month of October, the SMC will raise awareness towards Breast cancer by hosting a "Pink Pumpkin Painting Party". The painting party will take place at the Wabash Wine Company on Wednesday, October 23rd at 5 p.m. Rose says the success of last year's event made the decision to do it again an easy one.
"We did this last year and had a really good turnout, so we decided to do it again this year," Rose said.
Dr. Rose was a guest on the October 10th edition of the Dean & Friends Show. The complete interview with Rose, Sarah Bateman and Ronda Summers can be found below.