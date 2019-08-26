(Shenandoah) -- Residents with questions about Shenandoah Medical Center and the Senior Health Insurance Information Program are invited to a special event Tuesday evening.
SMC is holding a town hall/SHIIP presentation from 5:30-to-7:30 p.m. at the Hartman Room, located in the hospital's medical office building. Hospital CEO Matt Sells tells KMA News he'll spend the first part of the presentation fielding questions from the audience. He says it's all part of the hospital's effort at transparency.
"A couple years back, we really set a goal to increase our overall transparency to the hospital's operations," said Sells. "So, we started doing some of these community town halls really as an avenue to educate the public about what's going on at the hospital, what new service lines that we have, additional providers joining our team, and really just to give additional insight."
That's followed by information regarding SHIIP from a local expert.
"What the SHIIP program does is really provide an avenue for people to get their questions answered," he said, "especially for new Medicare beneficiaries, and people that are new to Medicare, or maybe they've been on Medicare for some time, but they really need additional information about their benefits, or they're having issues with certain things."
Most of David Berden's presentation will cover Medicaid fraud prevention. The event is open to the public.