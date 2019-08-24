(Shenandoah) -- Middle school students from several area school districts spent Friday, August 16th at Shenandoah Medical Center for its first-ever “Scrubs Camp.”
Scrubs Camp is a hands-on learning experience to help students explore careers in health care. The campers spent the day visiting and engaging in activities in the Pharmacy, Radiology, Laboratory, Physical Therapy, and Orthopedic departments.
Matt Sells, Chief Executive Officer for Shenandoah Medical Center, mentioned the Scrubs Camp concept is an outstanding opportunity to encourage young people to learn about potential career opportunities in the medical profession.
“What an amazing day our local students had learning about microbiology studies, x-ray and other imaging exams, physical rehabilitation, compounding medicines, casting, and more! We really appreciate our SMC employees and providers who helped show these young students how great healthcare can really be,” Sells commented.
“I'm honored to work with such an incredible team here at SMC. These individuals are always willing to help give our area students an opportunity to learn more about various healthcare occupations. We are very focused in getting our local youth exposed to careers in healthcare as they are truly the future clinicians of Southwest Iowa. It was a blessing to host these young people for the day.”
The campers felt the same way.
In response to a survey question about what they liked most about the Scrubs Camp, one camper wrote, “I felt the Scrubs Camp was amazing…lots of interesting facts were covered.”
Another camper mentioned, “I absolutely loved the hands-on experience with casting, I really want to be an Orthopedic Surgeon one day!”
Along with the series of hands-on activities, each camper also received a Scrubs Camp t-shirt at the end of the day.