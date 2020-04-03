(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is implementing a new process for patients entering the building starting Monday.
SMC officials announced the new steps in an attempt to limit exposure to patients, families and health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the changes, if an individual arrives at the clinic and is not feeling well, they will be instructed to return to their car and call the hospital nurse triage line. The nurse will then instruct patients on their next steps based on a set of criteria. SMC will attempt to use virtual visits for low-risk patients. If a provider orders a test for COVID-19, the patient will be asked to stay in their vehicle and will be tested by a member of the SMC lab from the parking lot.
If a provider determines a patient needs to be physically seen, they will be directed to the main clinic entrance and seen as a walk-in clinic patient. Severely ill patients will be directed to the hospital's emergency department.
Additionally, SMC is temporarily relocating its OB clinic upstairs away from patients with any known illness. Anyone who has a fever and/or respiratory symptoms is urged to contact the Shenandoah Physicians Clinic COVID-19 triage line at (712) 246-7020. The full release from SMC is available below.