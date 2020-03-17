(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah Medical Center has implemented temporary visitor restrictions in response to the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Hospital officials say starting Wednesday visitors are limited to one essential support person per patient. Essential support persons must be 18 years of age or older and in good health. Exceptions may be made for special circumstances. Visitors over the age of 60 or who have underlying health conditions are not advised to visit patients at SMC.
Hospital officials encourage the use of phone or video technology to connect with patients and visitors will not be permitted on campus after 7 p.m. each day. Visitors are required to undergo a screening by SMC staff before visiting. Visitors must be free from illness and must remain in patient rooms.
SMC will limit use of its main clinic entrance Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Visitors and patients must enter through the ER entrance at all other times.
Additionally, the SMC Wellness Center has been closed to the public until further notice. Rehabilitation patients will still be seen by appointment and are subject to screening.
All other SMC services are functioning as usual, including the Physicians Clinic and the Emergency Department. If you develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, you are urged to call the SMC Physicians Clinic COVID-19 triage line at (712) 246-7020 prior to coming to the clinic.
The full restrictions from SMC can be viewed below.