(Shenandoah) — Shenandoah Medical Center is the latest healthcare facility in the country to use ultraviolet light to disinfect and reuse masks for its workers.
Hospital officials announced this week that in an effort to preserve N95 respirators, they would begin disinfecting masks using UV light. The process is adapted from Nebraska Medicine, who developed and distributed a plan online for other healthcare facilities to use. Dr. John Lowe is UNMC assistant vice chancellor for inter-professional health security training and education. He says UV light exposure allows facilities to reuse masks several times.
"UV light damages cells to the point where cells can die," said Lowe. "In the case of the virus, the UV light disrupts the RNA of the virus and inactivates the virus, so it can't infect anyone else."
Hospital employees put their name on each mask. The masks are then hung on lines inside a room with UV machines for approximately 10-15 minutes. The mask reuse is just one of the steps SMC is taking to fight the potential spread of COVID-19. In a previous interview with KMA News, SMC CEO Matt Sells said they are monitoring all employees coming into the building.
"Each day, we require that every one of our employees check their temperature at the beginning and end of their shift, just to make sure that they are not exposing any of our patients," said Sells. "Anyone that does have COVID-19-like symptoms on staff are required to quarantine for the period recommended by the Department of Public Health."
Like other healthcare facilities around the country, Sells says SMC is working through a variety of channels to secure personal protective equipment like masks, gloves, gowns and other materials. He says members of the community have also stepped up to help provide equipment.
"Whether it's local farmers calling in to say they have N-95 masks, can you use them?" said Sells. "We've had a lot of those types of situations. The folks over at Pella are currently processing some face shields here locally for us, which is just a huge help. We've had various other different organizations or people step forward and donate those types of things."
In addition to enhanced screening, SMC is now offering telehealth visits with providers. For more information contact the hospital at (712) 246-7400 or the SMC COVID-19 Triage line at (712) 246-7020.