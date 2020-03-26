(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is launching telehealth appointments for all members of the community.
Hospital officials announced Thursday that the hospital's providers will begin accepting telehealth appointments for patients who have a smartphone, computer or tablet with internet access. Providers will be able to evaluate patients through audio/video interaction, reviewing symptoms, medical history, medications and other relevant information to provide further recommendation.
The service is available to all community members -- including those who have not used SMC before. For more information or to schedule a virtual appointment, call SMC at (712) 246-7400. For a complete list of providers and other telehealth information, visit SMCHospital.com.