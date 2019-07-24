UPDATED: 1:22 P.M.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials say crews are still trying to solve problems with the hospital's phone system.
Hospital officials indicated late this morning that it appears a fiber line was cut between Glenwood and Council Bluffs, knocking out the hospital's phone system. The Century Link Field Operations is on-site and currently investigating, however there is currently no estimated time of restoration.
SMC officials apologize for the inconvenience, and remind the public of temporary numbers: 712-246-2241 for scheduling and 712-246-3261 for the hospital's emergency department.
ORIGINAL STORY: 9:17 A.M.
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is having problems with its phone system this morning.
Officials say the SMC team is looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, and they apologize for any inconvenience. Temporary numbers are 712-246-2241 for scheduling and 712-246-3261 for the hospital's emergency department.