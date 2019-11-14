UPDATE: 9:30 A.M. November 15th, 2019
(Shenandoah) -- Phone services are working properly again at Shenandoah Medical Center.
Hospital officials say the problems that began late Thursday afternoon and continued this morning have been solved, and outside phone calls are now coming into the facility. SMC officials thank the public for their patience, as the issue was resolved.
UPDATE: 8:35 A.M. November 15th, 2019
(Shenandoah) -- Technicians are still trying to address issues regarding Shenandoah Medical Center's phone services.
SMC officials say the hospital's phone system is still unable to receive calls from outside. Officials say work continues on restoring the hospital's server, which hosts its call management system. At this time, two analog phones have been deployed for those needing to reach SMC. The emergency department's number is 712-246-3261, while the scheduling department can be reached at 712-246-2241.
ORIGINAL STORY: 5:32 P.M. November 14th, 2019
(Shenandoah) -- Officials at Shenandoah Medical Center are reporting a phone outage Thursday afternoon.
Hospital officials say a major outage with a call manager application has caused an outage and the hospital is unable to receive any calls from outside its organization. Repairs are currently underway and are expected to take a few hours.
In the meantime, the hospital can be reached at (712) 246-3261.