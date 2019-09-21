(Shenandoah) -- Dr. Heather Babe, a family practice physician at Shenandoah Medical Center, was among 17 physicians from across the state honored for completing the Physician Business Leadership Certification Program.
Graduates were recognized September 10th at the Iowa Hospital Association (IHA) Conference Center in Des Moines.
This first-of-its-kind program was designed by Iowa physician executives for Iowa physicians to meet needs mutually identified by the collaborating organizations of IHA, Iowa Medical Society, Iowa Academy of Family Physicians and Iowa Healthcare Collaborative (IHC). The program was launched in February following two years of planning by the partnering organizations. Faculty involved in leading and developing the program include Tamara Chance, DO, emergency department medical director at Boone County Hospital, Michael Romano, MD, MHA, CMO, at the Nebraska Health Network in Council Bluffs and Tom Evans, MD, FAAFP, CEO, of IHC.
The program is designed to prepare physicians interested in developing or enhancing their leadership competencies, broadening their business acumen and understanding of issues important in health care delivery. Certification is achieved by attending full day in-person sessions held during a seven-month period and led by locally and nationally recognized subject matter experts in business, leadership and health care. Additional requirements included participating in state or national association health care industry events or activities. By completing the program, physicians demonstrated their commitment to developing as a leader and expanding their understanding of health care policy and delivery issues.