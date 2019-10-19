(Omaha) — An employee at Shenandoah Medical Center was recently honored for her work with a local college.
Mindy Stripe was awarded the 2019 Honorary Alumni Award from Clarkson College last month at a ceremony in Omaha. The award is designed to recognize and honor an individual who is not a graduate of Clarkson, but who has a strong commitment to the school’s alumni base.
Trish Weber who also teaches in the Radiography Program at Clarkson College presented the award and referred to how Mindy is calm, patient, and always willing to teach. Weber also stated, “Mindy sets a great example for our students because of her excellent patient care skills and overall positive demeanor. She is well liked by the students and always a joy to visit with at clinical. Further, she truly demonstrates the Clarkson College Values of Learning, Caring, Commitment, Integrity and Excellence.”
A Clarkson College student commented, “She is great to work with! She was always upbeat and willing to teach me. I was also grateful that she was willing to work with me to change my schedule if I needed to change something.”
Shelli Weddum, an alumna of Clarkson College, nominated Mindy for the annual award.