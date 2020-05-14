(Shenandoah) -- As businesses around the state begin to resume operations, officials with Shenandoah Medical Center are preparing to resume normal operations.
Hospital officials announced that the SMC Clinic will resume normal operations beginning May 18th. Governor Kim Reynolds has allowed hospitals to resume elective procedures with guidelines to conserve personal protective equipment. SMC Clinic Practice Administrator Ron Paar says the facility will still screen patients coming into the clinic.
"We currently screen all patients and visitors that come into the doors of the clinic," said Paar. "We take everyone's temperatures upon entering the facility. In addition, we ask everyone screening questions as recommended by the Page County Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Public Health."
As part of the screening process, SMC Clinic Operations Manager Amanda Oswald says patients will be asked a series of questions regarding symptoms.
"When we screen our patients that come into the door, we're going to ask if you have had two of these symptoms within the past 14 days: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain or body aches, headache, sore throat or a new loss of taste and smell," said Oswald.
If a patient is negative on symptoms, officials will also ask about recent travel or possible exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. Paar says any patient who shows symptoms or answers yes to a screening question will not be allowed inside the clinic.
"Any patients that may not feel well or answer yes to our screening questions will be asked to return to their car and call our triage COVID hotline," said Paar. "This ensures that the patient with symptoms remain in their car and apart from any other patients. You can speak to your provider via a telehealth service line. If indicated, laboratory staff will also come out to your vehicle to obtain specimens."
For those still not comfortable with visiting the clinic in person, Oswald says virtual visits are still available.
"We currently utilize the FaceTime and Google Duo platforms for your visit," said Oswald. "To schedule a telehealth visit, we do ask that you call our office at (712) 246-7400."
For questions about clinic schedules at SMC, call (712) 246-7400, visit SMC's dedicated Coronavirus page on their website or their Facebook page.