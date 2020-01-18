(Sidney) — Shenandoah Medical Center has added a new provider to its Sidney Clinic.
Hospital officials announced that Krista Wilson, ARNP, has joined the clinic and is already seeing patients. Wilson was born and raised in Iowa and has lived in Fremont County for the past 17 years. She received her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Iowa College of Nursing in 2002.
“I am very excited to work in the Sidney Clinic and work in this community as Sidney is a really great place to live,” said Wilson. “ I absolutely love caring for all ages and family practice allows me to do that. My years of experience with chronic disease, especially diabetes, should be very helpful.”
To schedule an appointment with Wilson, call (712) 374-6005.