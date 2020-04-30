(Shenandoah) -- Another KMAland recreational facility is keeping its doors closed despite the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.
Shenandoah Medical Center officials say they've received numerous calls or texts regarding the reopening of the SMC Wellness Center. In an email to KMA News, SMC Director of Marketing and Foundation Ryan Spiegel says that after reviewing Governor Kim Reynolds' guidelines for reopening, hospital officials decided it would be difficult to maintain social distancing standards needed to keep the center's clients and staff healthy and safe. In order to ensure its fully prepared to comply with all social distancing and safety measures, SMC is looking at reopening the facility as early as May 18th.
Spiegel adds the hospital will continue to monitor coronavirus outbreaks in the state, and will adjust the reopening date as needed.